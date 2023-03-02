Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.13% of WideOpenWest worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the second quarter worth $29,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the third quarter worth $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the third quarter worth $42,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $19.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of WideOpenWest to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

WideOpenWest stock opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $934.61 million, a PE ratio of -542.73 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.66. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $22.94.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $180.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.33 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision broadband services. It offers high-speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business customers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

