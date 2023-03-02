Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 14,450 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 189.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in PDD were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PDD by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDD during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDD during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PDD during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDD during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $91.04 on Thursday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $106.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.49. PDD had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 34.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PDD. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of PDD from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of PDD from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PDD from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

PDD Holdings, Inc engages in multinational commerce which owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. Its portfolio includes Pinduoduo, a fresh agriculture platform; and Temu, an online marketplace that connects consumers with sellers, manufactures, and brands. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

