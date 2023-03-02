Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $149,000 Stock Holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in eXp World were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in eXp World by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 108,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 7,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $88,116.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,396,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,760,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 127,343 shares of company stock worth $1,760,916 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on eXp World from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

eXp World stock opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $27.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

