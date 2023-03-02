Eaton Vance Management Decreases Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.05% of W. P. Carey worth $7,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 66.7% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter worth $33,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of WPC stock opened at $80.27 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.76 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.065 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 142.47%.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

