TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $7,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,790,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.78, for a total value of $24,184,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,313,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.78, for a total value of $24,184,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,313,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 38,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.50, for a total value of $29,080,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,213 shares of company stock valued at $208,403,127 in the last 90 days. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $770.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $761.15.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $750.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $694.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $628.35. The company has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $768.63.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

