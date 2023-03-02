Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $7.72, but opened at $7.97. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 158,696 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc purchased 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $403,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,869,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,965,862.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc acquired 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $403,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,869,423 shares in the company, valued at $98,965,862.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shafique Virani sold 7,486 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $62,358.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,417.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 581,017 shares of company stock valued at $4,440,853 and have sold 123,296 shares valued at $1,004,591. Insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on RXRX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.66.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,833 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,611,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 497,504 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

