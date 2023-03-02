Eaton Vance Management Has $7.36 Million Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $7,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 55.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,135,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,555 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 519.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,164,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,194 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,396,000 after buying an additional 1,512,944 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 25.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,049,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,346,000 after buying an additional 1,220,440 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,542 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ELS opened at $66.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.95. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $83.80. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.19%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.13.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

