Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 18,057 Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,057 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Workiva by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Workiva by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Workiva by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workiva

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 8,431 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $727,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,843.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 8,431 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $727,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,843.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 7,818 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $707,607.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,180.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,249 shares of company stock worth $3,210,471. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workiva Trading Down 0.2 %

WK stock opened at $89.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.81. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.20. Workiva had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,024.28%. The firm had revenue of $143.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.22 million. As a group, analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Workiva from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Workiva from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

Further Reading

