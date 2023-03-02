Eaton Vance Management Has $7.38 Million Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 392.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,643 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.08% of NRG Energy worth $7,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,604,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,459,000 after purchasing an additional 74,027 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,442,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,810,000 after purchasing an additional 415,430 shares in the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,336,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,674,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,924,000 after purchasing an additional 176,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG stock opened at $33.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.84%.

NRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Antonio Carrillo acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez purchased 15,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,597,117.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio Carrillo purchased 9,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Further Reading

