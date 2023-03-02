Eaton Vance Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68,667 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $8,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 144.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 133,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after buying an additional 78,695 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the third quarter valued at $1,438,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Logitech International by 7.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 342,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after buying an additional 83,986 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 993.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 238,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after buying an additional 217,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

LOGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Logitech International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Logitech International from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Logitech International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

LOGI opened at $52.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.85. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.90. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $78.96.

In other news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $379,248.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

