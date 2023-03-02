Eaton Vance Management Purchases 986 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $8,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NJR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 116.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

NJR opened at $49.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.96. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $38.07 and a 1 year high of $53.53.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.78 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 53.98%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

