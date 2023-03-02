Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.09% of Fidelity National Financial worth $8,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of FNF opened at $38.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average is $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.36. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $207,080.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 271,325 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

