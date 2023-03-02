Eaton Vance Management Makes New $9.06 Million Investment in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,113 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,057,000. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.08% of NICE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NICE by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NICE by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in NICE by 45.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in NICE by 2.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in NICE by 55.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NICE. Piper Sandler upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on NICE from $301.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.38.

NICE stock opened at $208.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 52.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $164.65 and a 1 year high of $235.93.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

