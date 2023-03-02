Eaton Vance Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,955 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.21% of Watts Water Technologies worth $9,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $300,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 188,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 13,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 39,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.50.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $174.04 on Thursday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.31 and a 52-week high of $181.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.56.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $501.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.04%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

