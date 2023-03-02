Eaton Vance Management Lowers Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Ventas were worth $9,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,284,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,248,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,428 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,796,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,129,000 after acquiring an additional 979,716 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,673,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,238,000 after purchasing an additional 785,438 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,962,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,787,000 after purchasing an additional 761,903 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,442,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $1,736,833.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,555 shares in the company, valued at $45,543,890.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Price Performance

Ventas stock opened at $47.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.72. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $64.02.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,500.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.77.

About Ventas

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.