J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stake Boosted by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.06% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $9,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth approximately $726,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth approximately $24,514,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 49.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 388,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,811,000 after buying an additional 127,830 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $182.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.92 and a 12-month high of $218.18. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.53). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 18.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBHT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.39.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Stories

