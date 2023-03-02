Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,872 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,958 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.09% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $9,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 227,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,295,000 after purchasing an additional 27,639 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 86.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,668,000 after buying an additional 111,611 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 73.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 720.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 59,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 52,600 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of WMS opened at $88.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.14. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.90 and a fifty-two week high of $153.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $655.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.57 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 50.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

