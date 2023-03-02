Eaton Vance Management Sells 3,465 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.23% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $9,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,342,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,798,000 after buying an additional 450,010 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,540,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,248,000 after buying an additional 713,929 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,430,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,004,000 after buying an additional 1,498,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,424,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,918,000 after buying an additional 72,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,043,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,017,000 after buying an additional 406,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 6,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $326,972.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,001 shares in the company, valued at $6,394,500.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $47.95 on Thursday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $51.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day moving average is $40.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74.

AQUA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

See Also

