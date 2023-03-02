Eaton Vance Management Lowers Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,026 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,020 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in First Solar were worth $9,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 370.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 214.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Trading Up 15.7 %

FSLR stock opened at $195.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $196.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSLR. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.58.

First Solar Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.