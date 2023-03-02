Eaton Vance Management Cuts Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,063 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.11% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $9,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 26.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 630 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 479.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 188.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $128.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.40. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $138.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,671.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Gordon Haskett raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.90.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

