Eaton Vance Management Has $9.41 Million Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Hess were worth $9,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HES. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 280.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 92.3% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 170.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 131.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on HES. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.
HES opened at $137.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.55. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $89.80 and a 12 month high of $160.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 20.86%.
Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.
