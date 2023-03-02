Eaton Vance Management Has $9.48 Million Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.09% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $9,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total value of $1,961,246.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 77,832 shares in the company, valued at $16,631,920.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total transaction of $1,961,246.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 77,832 shares in the company, valued at $16,631,920.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $1,403,860.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,413.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,387 shares of company stock worth $10,747,933 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 2.0 %

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $252.92 on Thursday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $160.29 and a 1-year high of $254.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $1.40. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.20.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

