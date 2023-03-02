Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 244.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 72,106 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $6,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GEF. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif during the 1st quarter valued at $1,648,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Greif by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Greif by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Greif by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Greif by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 34,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $318,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,127,968.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 4,050 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.93 per share, with a total value of $319,666.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,545,865.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $318,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,127,968.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 6,292 shares of company stock valued at $491,967 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $73.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Greif, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.51 and a 12 month high of $74.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.00. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.14). Greif had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

