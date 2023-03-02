Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $29.92, but opened at $32.36. Heidrick & Struggles International shares last traded at $33.17, with a volume of 35,227 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $694.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day moving average is $28.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter worth $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 384.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 18.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

