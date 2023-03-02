Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 9,930 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Forward Air worth $5,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 88.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Forward Air by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $101.97 per share, with a total value of $407,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,235.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $101.97 per share, with a total value of $407,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,235.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,123.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $753,135 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Forward Air Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FWRD shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $104.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.34. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $84.04 and a 12 month high of $117.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.30). Forward Air had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $481.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.45%.

About Forward Air

(Get Rating)

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

