Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.21% of Arcosa worth $5,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 253.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 2,296.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 114.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Arcosa from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens cut Arcosa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Arcosa Stock Performance

Shares of ACA stock opened at $61.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.55. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.52 and a 52-week high of $65.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.65 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcosa

In other Arcosa news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 6,000 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total value of $350,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,434.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Featured Stories

