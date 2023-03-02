PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 334.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 90,540 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $5,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $37,051.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 75,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,498.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $37,051.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 75,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,498.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $105,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,476.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,951 shares of company stock valued at $700,923. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTCT. StockNews.com cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

PTCT opened at $45.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.03. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $55.58.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

