FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 2,953.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,834 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.30% of FormFactor worth $5,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,600,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 2,305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,393,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.35. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.13.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,263,692.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FORM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on FormFactor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

About FormFactor

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.