Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,306 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $6,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 116,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.19 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $41.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

