Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 174.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 349,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 222,365 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.69% of SkyWest worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 39.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 49.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 7.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 56.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SKYW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $19.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $972.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $33.35.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $681.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.96 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SkyWest news, Director James L. Welch acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $37,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,493.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

