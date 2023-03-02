Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 40,171 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 40,171 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Wingstop by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,362,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $251,377,000 after purchasing an additional 29,899 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Wingstop by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,506,000 after purchasing an additional 59,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Wingstop by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 919,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 767,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,368,000 after purchasing an additional 478,338 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WING has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wingstop Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WING opened at $170.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.55, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.79. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $193.74.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.96 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 42.94%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

