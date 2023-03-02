Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 44,436 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,061 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 44,436 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $5,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $883,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $356,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 14.4% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 54,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 136.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $777,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.27.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $72.44 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.69 and a fifty-two week high of $78.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $346.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 38.39%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

