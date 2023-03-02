New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 235,643 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.15% of New York Community Bancorp worth $6,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 70.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,284,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,647,000 after buying an additional 2,188,800 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 60.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,347,000 after purchasing an additional 944,032 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 17.8% during the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 5,822,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,158,000 after purchasing an additional 879,008 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 12.3% during the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 6,470,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,073,000 after acquiring an additional 710,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 24.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,844,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,496,000 after acquiring an additional 550,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $11.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.71 million. Research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $1,207,859.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $1,207,859.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,676.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 41,800 shares of company stock worth $858,186 in the last 90 days. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

