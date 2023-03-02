Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 35,709 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 257.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,709 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.78.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $178.23 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $194.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.96. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

