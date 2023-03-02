Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 78,695 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 144.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 78,695 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of Logitech International worth $6,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Logitech International by 14.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Logitech International by 76.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Logitech International by 19.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in Logitech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $52.99 on Thursday. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $78.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.85.

In other news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $379,248.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Logitech International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Logitech International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Logitech International from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

