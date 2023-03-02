Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,503 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.29% of Twist Bioscience worth $5,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWST. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 480.2% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 200,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 166,233 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 17.6% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 18,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter worth approximately $2,396,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWST. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

NASDAQ TWST opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.54. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $58.76.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.47 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 99.23% and a negative return on equity of 27.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

Featured Articles

