Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 12,676 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,676 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $5,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Medpace by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,640,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Medpace by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Medpace by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $196.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.47 and its 200-day moving average is $195.38. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.94 and a 1 year high of $241.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.34. Medpace had a return on equity of 60.42% and a net margin of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MEDP. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

