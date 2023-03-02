Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,391 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,145 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.23% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMHC. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 100.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $35.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 5.59. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.17. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMHC shares. StockNews.com raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.21.

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 99,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $3,403,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,052 shares in the company, valued at $10,107,215.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $283,746.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 99,700 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $3,403,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,107,215.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,519 shares of company stock worth $7,696,788 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

