Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 132,263 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 167.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,263 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.57% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $5,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,948,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,911,000 after purchasing an additional 350,272 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,634,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,088,000 after purchasing an additional 52,163 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 5.6% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,638,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,132,000 after purchasing an additional 86,397 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 22.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,476,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,759,000 after purchasing an additional 275,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,358,000 after purchasing an additional 36,198 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $26.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average is $29.54. The company has a market cap of $981.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 48.00%. The company had revenue of $628.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCRN shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

