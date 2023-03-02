Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STT. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in State Street by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in State Street by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,436,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in State Street by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Stock Up 0.9 %

State Street Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $89.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $94.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on STT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on State Street from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.75.

About State Street

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

