Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $5.83 Million Stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.25% of Liberty Energy worth $5,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Liberty Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.41.

Shares of LBRT opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $20.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

