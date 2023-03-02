Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stake in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,339 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 1.89% of Talon 1 Acquisition worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $543,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $632,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $754,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talon 1 Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Talon 1 Acquisition stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30.

About Talon 1 Acquisition

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

