Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $5.76 Million Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,371 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.12% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $5,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 113.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 50.0% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SITE opened at $145.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.44. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.36 and a 12-month high of $184.19.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SITE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

