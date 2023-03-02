Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.09 Million Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,631 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,583,000 after buying an additional 266,741 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,688,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,233 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,695,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,361 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,503,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,495,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,180,000 after purchasing an additional 692,031 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $58.72 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.17.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.