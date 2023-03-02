Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,499 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics during the third quarter valued at about $2,697,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axonics during the third quarter worth $2,962,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Axonics by 60.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 729,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,381,000 after purchasing an additional 276,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axonics during the third quarter worth $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Axonics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Axonics

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 40,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $2,686,131.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,180,800.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Axonics news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 36,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $2,391,396.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 40,736 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $2,686,131.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,180,800.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,539 shares of company stock valued at $12,076,861 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axonics Trading Up 1.3 %

AXNX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axonics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $60.87 on Thursday. Axonics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $79.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.86.

Axonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.