Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPN. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 52.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GPN. UBS Group cut their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

Global Payments Price Performance

Global Payments stock opened at $111.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $146.71.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.