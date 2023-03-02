Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,514 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Southern Copper by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,523,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 48.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Southern Copper by 121.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 94,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after purchasing an additional 680,165 shares during the period. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE SCCO opened at $76.15 on Thursday. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $79.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.96%.

In related news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $114,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,884. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Grupo Santander upgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

