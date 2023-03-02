BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 735,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 22,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BGY opened at $5.37 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $5.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

