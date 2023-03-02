First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,647 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of First Hawaiian worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 355.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the second quarter worth $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 847.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FHB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

First Hawaiian Stock Up 0.1 %

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

Shares of FHB opened at $27.39 on Thursday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

See Also

