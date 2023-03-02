Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 4,784 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,785 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,784 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SouthState by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SouthState by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,329,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,435,000 after purchasing an additional 220,760 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in SouthState by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,544,000 after purchasing an additional 955,920 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SouthState by 22,183.6% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,866,000 after buying an additional 3,274,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in SouthState by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,812,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,487,000 after buying an additional 183,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get SouthState alerts:

SouthState Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SouthState stock opened at $80.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. SouthState Co. has a 12-month low of $72.25 and a 12-month high of $91.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.87.

SouthState Announces Dividend

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.16). SouthState had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $459.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SouthState

In other news, Director John C. Pollok sold 3,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total value of $304,927.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John C. Pollok sold 3,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total transaction of $304,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $772,946.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $50,834.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,469.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,536 shares of company stock worth $5,900,024 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of SouthState from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SouthState from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

SouthState Company Profile

(Get Rating)

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.